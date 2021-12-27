Rathbone Brothers plc Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

AMGN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,603. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

