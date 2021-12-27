Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

