RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.97. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,858,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter valued at $8,579,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $9,327,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,830,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,327 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.