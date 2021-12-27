Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,075 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 966.4% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 83,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.39 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $50.18 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



