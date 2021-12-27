QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). QuickLogic posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital raised their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth $117,000. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.43.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.