Quantstamp 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $385,460.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $385,460.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

