Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO opened at $152.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.06. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.14.

In other Qorvo news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

