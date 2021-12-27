QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.47 Million

Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $74.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the highest is $75.00 million. QCR reported sales of $75.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $288.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $292.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $321.27 million, with estimates ranging from $294.90 million to $344.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QCR by 11.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,542,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QCR by 122.1% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,925. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $870.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 4.26%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

