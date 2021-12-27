Public Index Network Market Capitalization Achieves $3.74 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1,604.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.11 or 0.07907124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00077527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,116.52 or 1.00018198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

