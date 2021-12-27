PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Hits $1.03 (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00001997 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.21 million and $140,061.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00063030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.79 or 0.07873550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00078549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00055125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,763.41 or 0.99946644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

