Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 100,053 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $10,655,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Shares of PFG opened at $71.58 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

