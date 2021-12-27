PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

