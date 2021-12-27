PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $901.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,076.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.82 or 0.07993560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00307166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.96 or 0.00884862 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00013085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00074450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.46 or 0.00435543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.56 or 0.00251710 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,162,957 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

