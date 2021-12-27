Polkalokr (LKR) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $101,535.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.19 or 0.07952868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,736.95 or 0.99946789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00053310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

