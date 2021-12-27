Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. Pluristem Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.94. 404,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,139. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 347,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

