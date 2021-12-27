Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 252.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 176.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 119,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.8% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of PINS opened at $37.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $427,032.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 522,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,817,346. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

