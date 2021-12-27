Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Achieves $754,602.61 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $754,602.61 and $18,149.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00013403 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000088 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

