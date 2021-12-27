PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Cap of $6.57 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000864 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $6.57 million and $51,597.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars.

