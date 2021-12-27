Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $242.59 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00004637 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $242.59 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,635.24 or 0.99845329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00033444 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $765.39 or 0.01509247 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins and its circulating supply is 103,158,489 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

