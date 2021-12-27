Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $54.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Thursday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $329.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

