PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.43. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,407. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.