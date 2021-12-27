PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 433 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,467,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.10.

ZTS traded up $1.78 on Monday, hitting $244.29. 2,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,725. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $244.39. The company has a market cap of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

