PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MTD traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,636.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,232. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,524.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,486.87. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,631.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total transaction of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

