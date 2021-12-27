PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $424.40.

NYSE FDS traded up $5.74 on Monday, reaching $485.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,605. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.46. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $485.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

