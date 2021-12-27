Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Perficient worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Perficient by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,103 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.74. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

