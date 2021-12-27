Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report $207.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.10 million and the lowest is $205.60 million. Perficient reported sales of $162.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year sales of $753.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $751.90 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $910.01 million, with estimates ranging from $879.10 million to $930.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT opened at $130.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. Perficient has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

