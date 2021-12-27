PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.71 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $63.85 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.00384359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008251 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.19 or 0.01259271 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 141,383,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

