Parachute Hits Market Cap of $1.44 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $221,122.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00037315 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.