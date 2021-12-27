Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,121 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $566.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $521.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

