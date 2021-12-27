PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,027,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,651,000 after acquiring an additional 834,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,303,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $49,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,655 shares of company stock worth $8,360,613 over the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PD opened at $36.15 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.26.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.