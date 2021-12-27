Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. On average, analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

