Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $349,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,571 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,432,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 141,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

ORCL stock opened at $89.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

