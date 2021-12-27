OptionRoom (ROOM) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $913,726.77 and approximately $26,827.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00063441 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.62 or 0.07905764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00076152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,308.41 or 0.99918829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053525 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

