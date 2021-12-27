OpenDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $290.30 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded down 32.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 26th. One OpenDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 753.6% higher against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market cap of $220.93 million and approximately $290.30 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00045241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

SOS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,403,170,369,376 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

OpenDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

