Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Tops $580,605.75

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $580,605.75 and approximately $36,836.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00045475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Governance Token Coin Profile

Open Governance Token (OPEN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

