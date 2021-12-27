OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 6.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 34,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,331,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.22% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Tobam acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

