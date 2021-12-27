One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VIG opened at $168.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.09 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

