One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,695 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.59 and its 200 day moving average is $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

