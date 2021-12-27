Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 31,292.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 43,183 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

OMC opened at $72.19 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

