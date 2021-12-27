Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of OMC opened at $72.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.