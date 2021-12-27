Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Gap Up to $14.36

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.36, but opened at $15.20. Omega Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

