Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 121.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 258.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FAF opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $78.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

