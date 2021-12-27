Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE opened at $28.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

