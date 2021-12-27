Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

