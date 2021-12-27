Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,380,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $154.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

