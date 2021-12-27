Occidental Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after buying an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,542,000 after buying an additional 682,522 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after buying an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,730,000 after buying an additional 866,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $294.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.94. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

