Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.93 and last traded at $127.93. Approximately 8,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 271,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. On average, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Oasis Petroleum by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $95,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

