Nwam LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 76,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after buying an additional 20,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 14.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $169.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

