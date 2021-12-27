Nwam LLC Sells 3,278 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 711.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55.

