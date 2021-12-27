Nwam LLC Makes New $389,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 655,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 260,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after purchasing an additional 208,065 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

